Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Reduced by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

In other news, SVP Adrian M. Blocker sold 84,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $3,428,464.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.56 per share, with a total value of $385,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 230,479 shares of company stock worth $9,238,449. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.41. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $22.32 and a 52 week high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.63.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.