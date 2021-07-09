Whitebox Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC)

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTAC. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $166,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTAC opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.78. MedTech Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $11.18.

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

