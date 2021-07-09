Whitebox Advisors LLC Takes Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Hartree Partners LP purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

