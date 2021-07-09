William Joe Williams Sells 4,949 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) insider William Joe Williams sold 4,949 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $256,259.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

William Joe Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, William Joe Williams sold 7,022 shares of Ultra Clean stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total value of $392,389.36.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 434,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $19.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.57. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.00.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $417.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ultra Clean by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,898 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

