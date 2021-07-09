WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Price Target Lowered to $6.75 at Morgan Stanley

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.25 to $6.75 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

WETF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,142. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $943.91 million, a PE ratio of -57.36, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.79. WisdomTree Investments has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a positive return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

