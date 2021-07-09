Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) rose 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

WZZZY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Wizz Air from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wizz Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,850.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.75.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

