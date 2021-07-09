Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRWSY. Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

