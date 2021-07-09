Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRWSY. Bank of America upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. AlphaValue upgraded Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wm Morrison Supermarkets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRWSY opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Wm Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

