Wolves of Wall Street One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,293.00 (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. Wolves of Wall Street has a total market capitalization of $786,254.55 and approximately $1,293.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be purchased for approximately $132.23 or 0.00398580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00055285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00018277 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $298.86 or 0.00900849 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005240 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 19,767 coins and its circulating supply is 5,946 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

Buying and Selling Wolves of Wall Street

