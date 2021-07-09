Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.69. 1,263,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,690,344. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $225.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.24 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

