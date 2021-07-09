Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $1,805,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,493 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,049,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,687,000 after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 139,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after buying an additional 73,026 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.84. 329,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,649,732. The company has a market cap of $126.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.36.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.