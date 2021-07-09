Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Lowers Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.9% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services stock traded up $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,111. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.