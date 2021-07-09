Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Reduces Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $30,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

NYSE ZBH traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $159.22. 7,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.05 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.