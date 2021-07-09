Wunderlich Capital Managemnt Sells 227 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up approximately 1.5% of Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,806.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.35. The company had a trading volume of 437,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,420,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82. The firm has a market cap of $267.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.05.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

