X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives $20.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $42,469.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,375.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Derek M. Meisner sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $32,661.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,894 shares in the company, valued at $602,848.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,207 shares of company stock worth $182,602 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $6.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.18, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.46). As a group, research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rear diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

