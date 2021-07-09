Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:XEBEF opened at $3.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

