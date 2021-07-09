Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Price Target Increased to C$5.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$5.20 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s FY2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$5.60 target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital cut Xebec Adsorption from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xebec Adsorption has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.43.

Shares of TSE:XBC opened at C$4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$664.83 million and a PE ratio of -12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.60. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$3.63 and a 12-month high of C$11.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.39.

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

