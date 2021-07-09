Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

XNCR has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xencor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

XNCR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.46. 2,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,457. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.80. Xencor has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.72. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xencor will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Xencor by 185.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Xencor by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

