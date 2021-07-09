Xensor 1-Day Volume Tops $54,570.00 (XSR)

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 9th. One Xensor coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xensor has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $54,570.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Xensor has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xensor Coin Profile

XSR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,640,661,096 coins. Xensor’s official message board is medium.com/@xensor.iot . The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc/index_en.html . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Xensor Coin Trading

