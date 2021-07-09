Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ (YMAB) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 115.05% from the company’s current price.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

YMAB opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million. Research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg sold 30,666 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,017,804.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,415,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,564,882.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,848,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,471 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,629 in the last three months. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after acquiring an additional 106,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,317,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,853,000 after acquiring an additional 270,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after acquiring an additional 221,019 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 944,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,554,000 after acquiring an additional 308,601 shares during the period. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,364,000 after acquiring an additional 288,664 shares during the period. 60.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.