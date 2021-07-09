Ycash Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Ycash has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $15,425.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000732 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $112.02 or 0.00334239 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00134744 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.81 or 0.00181452 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002276 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 692% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,330,825 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

