Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.
YCA traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 271 ($3.54). 285,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,366. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.73. Yellow Cake has a one year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 291 ($3.80).
Yellow Cake Company Profile
