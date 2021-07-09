Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Yellow Cake (LON:YCA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

YCA traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 271 ($3.54). 285,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,366. The firm has a market capitalization of £416.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 265.73. Yellow Cake has a one year low of GBX 183.80 ($2.40) and a one year high of GBX 291 ($3.80).

Get Yellow Cake alerts:

Yellow Cake Company Profile

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.