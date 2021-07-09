Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to Announce $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) to report earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.35. HarborOne Bancorp reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 129,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,443 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 458.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 52,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HONE opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm has a market cap of $777.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

