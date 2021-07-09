Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) to announce $22.69 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. Identiv reported sales of $19.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $100.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.06 million to $101.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $122.87 million, with estimates ranging from $116.33 million to $129.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Get Identiv alerts:

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.91 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 5.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVE. B. Riley raised their price target on Identiv from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Identiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Identiv from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 642,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. 35.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,672. Identiv has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $331.46 million, a PE ratio of -49.67 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.81.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Premises and Identity. The Premises segment offers solutions for premises security market, such as access control, video surveillance, analytics, audio, access readers, and identities to government facilities, schools, utilities, hospitals, stores, shops, and apartment buildings.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Identiv (INVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Identiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Identiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.