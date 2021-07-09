Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Physicians Realty Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Physicians Realty Trust.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,782,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,919,000 after buying an additional 878,391 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,417,000 after buying an additional 276,842 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,447,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,913,000 after buying an additional 234,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $20.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.