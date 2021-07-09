Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Ping Identity reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%.

PING has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.47.

In related news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 11,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,177,396 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,735,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,358,000 after acquiring an additional 85,447 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $80,682,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 79,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 51,640 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PING stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $23.90. 1,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ping Identity has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $37.80.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

