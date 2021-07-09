Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Brokerages forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). SailPoint Technologies reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 140%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $90.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.98%.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

NYSE SAIL opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -250.84 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.54. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,042,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,610 shares of company stock worth $2,543,666. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,662,000 after acquiring an additional 765,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 521,579 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,508,000 after acquiring an additional 448,988 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 439,144 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

