Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) to Post $0.28 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.31. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full-year earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. Scotiabank upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The stock had a trading volume of 966,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.03. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

