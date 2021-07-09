Zacks: Analysts Expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.47. AAR reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AAR will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AAR.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist upped their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:AIR traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $37.48. 3,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,962. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.15 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82. AAR has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AAR by 1,385.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in AAR by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AAR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

