Zacks: Analysts Expect HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Will Announce Earnings of $3.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) will post $3.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.56. HCA Healthcare posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $14.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.52 to $15.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 222.01% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCA. Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.95.

HCA stock opened at $214.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.28. HCA Healthcare has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $217.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

In related news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 5,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total value of $1,072,729.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,226.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at $54,201,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,950 shares of company stock worth $69,846,314. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

