Zacks: Analysts Expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.14 Million

Brokerages expect Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) to announce sales of $33.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.48 million. Iteris reported sales of $28.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $137.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.79 million to $141.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $161.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iteris.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. Iteris had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 0.64%.

ITI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In other Iteris news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 36,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $253,468.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,733 shares in the company, valued at $512,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at $313,292.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock worth $763,757. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Iteris by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 152,057 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Iteris by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after buying an additional 323,474 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,652,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after buying an additional 65,750 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Iteris by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 912,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 318,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.14. 2,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,827. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $256.96 million, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $7.81.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

