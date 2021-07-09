Zacks: Analysts Expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Mersana Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.92). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Mersana Therapeutics.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.11). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.42% and a negative net margin of 12,779.23%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

MRSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 1,886 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $25,649.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at $453,165.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,102 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $57,838.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,797.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,310 shares of company stock worth $179,342. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sarissa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,005,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after buying an additional 1,078,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,304,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,929,000 after buying an additional 1,475,727 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,850,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after buying an additional 924,000 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,775,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,902,000 after buying an additional 711,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,621,000 after buying an additional 1,119,152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MRSN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,519. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Mersana Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $29.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.45.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops XMT-1536, a Dolaflexin ADC targeting NaPi2b that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) adenocarcinoma; and XMT-1592, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting NaPi2b-expressing tumors, which is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer and NSCLC adenocarcinoma.

