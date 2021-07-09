Zacks: Analysts Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) will announce $33.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $35.27 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $28.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $140.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $134.20 million to $145.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $202.36 million, with estimates ranging from $188.00 million to $216.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 97.46%.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Mortgage Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.49. 124,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,290,408. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.95. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,349,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,462,000 after buying an additional 3,076,992 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,339,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,339,000 after purchasing an additional 250,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,960,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 95,963 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,346,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,954,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 229,456 shares during the last quarter. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Read More: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.