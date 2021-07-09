Zacks: Analysts Expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) to post $0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. North American Construction Group reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $132.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOA shares. TheStreet upgraded North American Construction Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

NOA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,706. The stock has a market cap of $443.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0323 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 9.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,262 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 31.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

