Zacks: Analysts Expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $187.77 Million

Analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will report $187.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.14 million and the lowest is $186.40 million. Stoneridge posted sales of $99.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year sales of $775.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $770.08 million to $780.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $855.80 million, with estimates ranging from $845.10 million to $866.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SRI shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

SRI stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.58. 70,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,410. The firm has a market cap of $776.32 million, a P/E ratio of -66.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Stoneridge by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,559,756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,616,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Stoneridge by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stoneridge by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

