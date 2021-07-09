Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.09 Million

Analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) to post $3.09 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.90 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $3.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $13.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.35 million to $22.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.28 million, with estimates ranging from $9.80 million to $10.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.64 million for the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 298.85% and a negative return on equity of 176.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of ADMP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.05. 8,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,311,169. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $155.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMP. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $94,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $326,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

