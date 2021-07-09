Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Beam Global.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beam Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

BEEM traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.72. The stock had a trading volume of 251,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,808. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.69. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.52 million and a PE ratio of -41.36.

In other news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,500 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $51,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $702,925. Corporate insiders own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BEEM. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beam Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

