Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) to Announce -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will report ($0.64) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.75). Bicycle Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.67) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.38). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.43) to ($2.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 504.81% and a negative return on equity of 53.45%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,832. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 10.35 and a quick ratio of 10.35.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,286.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 102,909 shares of company stock worth $3,192,092 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.