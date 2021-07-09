Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) to announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.10). CASI Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.05% and a negative net margin of 307.53%.

CASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,171 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,606. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

