Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $147.77 Million

Analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will report sales of $147.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.30 million and the highest is $150.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $149.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full year sales of $583.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $581.10 million to $585.89 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $597.83 million, with estimates ranging from $585.30 million to $605.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

CMTL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $25.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.59 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.88. Comtech Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $30.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

