Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to announce $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.53. Corning reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 104%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.49. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Corning’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $234,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.14 per share, for a total transaction of $59,838.80. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock worth $239,744 and sold 309,698 shares worth $13,888,714. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Corning stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.05. 117,696 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.31. Corning has a 12-month low of $26.12 and a 12-month high of $46.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

