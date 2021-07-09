Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) will post $48.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Four Corners Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $48.01 million to $48.21 million. Four Corners Property Trust reported sales of $40.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust will report full-year sales of $194.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $193.94 million to $194.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $214.02 million, with estimates ranging from $212.78 million to $215.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Four Corners Property Trust.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

FCPT traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $28.81. The company had a trading volume of 747,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,947. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.07. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1-year low of $22.32 and a 1-year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.19%.

In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $42,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,300,000 after buying an additional 584,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,628,000 after purchasing an additional 72,741 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 281.9% during the first quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,434,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,917 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after purchasing an additional 149,032 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Company Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

