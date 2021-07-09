Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.26 Million

Equities analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post sales of $55.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.38 million and the lowest is $52.40 million. Limoneira posted sales of $53.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $171.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $167.30 million to $173.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $207.56 million, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $218.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Limoneira.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%.

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Northland Securities raised shares of Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

LMNR stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 18,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,051. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.17 million, a PE ratio of -38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.48%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Blanchard Chess sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $26,396.65. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,439 shares of company stock valued at $136,820. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 259.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the first quarter valued at $181,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limoneira (LMNR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.