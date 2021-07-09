Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.48). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings of ($1.93) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.68). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($4.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

SRPT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.21. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

