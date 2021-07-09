Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.17 and the highest is $1.24. ServiceNow posted earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.54.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $558.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $499.56. ServiceNow has a one year low of $390.84 and a one year high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 744.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.93.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $18,019,661. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $8,902,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

