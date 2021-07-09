Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zscaler’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Zscaler posted earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zscaler will report full year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zscaler.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.65.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.05, for a total value of $374,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,869.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,971 shares of company stock worth $33,250,682 in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 463.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZS opened at $227.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.07 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $113.81 and a 52 week high of $231.59.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

