Zacks: Brokerages Expect 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Announce $2.20 EPS

Brokerages forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. 3M posted earnings of $1.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full year earnings of $9.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $9.95. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.64.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total transaction of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock worth $2,586,414 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.47. 16,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,343,643. The stock has a market cap of $116.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $148.80 and a fifty-two week high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

