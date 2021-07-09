Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.83 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) to post sales of $14.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $15.75 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $10.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full-year sales of $60.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.91 million to $64.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.08 million, with estimates ranging from $64.57 million to $67.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 74.97% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 268,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 18,995 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $14.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $476.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.15. Gladstone Investment has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

