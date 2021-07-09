Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.10. Kimbell Royalty Partners posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 165.26%. The company had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.95 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

In other news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $41,479.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,503 shares in the company, valued at $519,653.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. 23.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRP stock remained flat at $$12.63 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.49 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 118.68%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of February 26, 2021, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 13 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

