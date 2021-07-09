Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to Post $0.86 EPS

Analysts expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to announce $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. Veeva Systems posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.21. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VEEV shares. UBS Group raised Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total value of $127,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,434 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,420. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.30. 2,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,450. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.39. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $232.53 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The company has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

