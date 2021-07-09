Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Hold

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.41.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Agenus by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 253,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,164,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Agenus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Agenus by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 7,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.